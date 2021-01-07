FY2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Raised by Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

