FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian increased their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$634.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.20. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$31.29 and a 12-month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

