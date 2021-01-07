FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.42 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

