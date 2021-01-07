FY2020 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $465.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.34 and its 200-day moving average is $452.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

