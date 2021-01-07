FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of IBKR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $68.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,780 shares of company stock valued at $49,605,771 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
