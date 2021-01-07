FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

CMA stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 200.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comerica by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

