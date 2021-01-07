Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $2.50. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 537,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

