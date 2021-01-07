Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.63. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 317,171 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.39.

About Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.