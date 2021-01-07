Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.38 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

