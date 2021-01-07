Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

ADBE stock opened at $466.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.33 and a 200-day moving average of $471.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.