Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,720,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

