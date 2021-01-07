Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average of $270.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

