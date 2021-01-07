Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

