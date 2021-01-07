Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

