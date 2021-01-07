Fulton Bank N.A. Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $236.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $242.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.50 and its 200 day moving average is $217.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.