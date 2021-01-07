Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

