Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

