Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,359 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

