Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $562,413,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $3,965,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,999 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,074. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

