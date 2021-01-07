Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $692.00

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $692.00, but opened at $728.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $732.00, with a volume of 9,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 633.84. The firm has a market cap of £236.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

