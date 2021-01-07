FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

