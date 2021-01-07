FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $17.15 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.