Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $7.04 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Frontier has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00112037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00486728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00237217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

