Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) will announce $56.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.34 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $52.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $221.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $223.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RESI shares. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 13.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 254.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RESI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,081. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

