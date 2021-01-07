Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 314,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 193,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.