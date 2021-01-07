FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. FreeSeas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 51,269 shares changing hands.

FreeSeas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREEF)

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

