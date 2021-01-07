Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were up 6.3% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 40,545,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,706,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 992.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

