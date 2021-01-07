Frederic Hervouet Acquires 51,967 Shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Stock

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) insider Frederic Hervouet purchased 51,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04).

Shares of LON SCRF opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.56. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.14).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

