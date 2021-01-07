Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

FRG opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

