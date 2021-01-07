FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the near term. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Also, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. However, decline in the local advertising market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Moreover, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits. Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FOXA stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

