Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 123,561 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.06 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

