Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $99.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $161.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $395.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.56 million to $422.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $498.32 million to $548.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

FTAI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 642,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

