Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Fortinet stock opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

