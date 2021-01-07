Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

