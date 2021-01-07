Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

FWONK opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,293 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,735,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,880,000 after acquiring an additional 513,813 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 402,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,088,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

