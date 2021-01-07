Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.74

Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 549211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.78 million and a PE ratio of -83.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

