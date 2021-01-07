Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Buys 8,581 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foot Locker alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

NYSE:FL opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.