FOAM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,416.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $42,416.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00110654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00447905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225103 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054436 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.