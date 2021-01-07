FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.98

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 6328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FMC by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 251.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

