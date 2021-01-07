Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 13.8%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $17.40. 593,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 494,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

