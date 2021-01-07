Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 281,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 183,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.