Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fluidigm by 136.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,717 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

