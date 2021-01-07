FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.45 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

