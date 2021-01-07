FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.
Shares of FLIR opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 71.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 845.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.