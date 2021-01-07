FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 71.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 845.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

