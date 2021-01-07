FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 76,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 73,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

