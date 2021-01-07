FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.41.

NYSE FE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 41,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

