First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 11,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

