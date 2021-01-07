First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 19,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 85,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58.

About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

