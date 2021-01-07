First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $16.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 189,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 316.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

