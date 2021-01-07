First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.02. 1,564,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 931,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

